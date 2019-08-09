LSU alumna’s stadium-approved purses take off 

Former marketing consultant Elise Smith holds football close to her heart. Some of her best memories were made while tailgating on campus with her family or cheering on the Tigers in Death Valley.

So when LSU updated its bag policy in 2016, Smith became inspired to help women stay stylish around the stadium. So, the following year, she launched an accessories shop to do just that.

Smith’s Geaux Clear Collection offers purses that meet stadium requirements while also expressing fashion sense.

It was inspired by LSU’s similarly named “Geaux Clear” policy, which permits only clear bags or non-clear clutches smaller than 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

“I wanted to give women a way to still be able to incorporate their own style at the events despite the bag restrictions,” Smith says.

While Geaux Clear Collection was started with LSU in mind, Smith now collaborates with boutiques across the country, selling at shops in Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Ohio and Iowa.

In Baton Rouge, her bags are for sale at SoSis Boutique, STYLE by soho and Lukka Boutique.

“I don’t want to just make clear bags,” Smith says. “I want to make accessories people will stop and compliment you on.”

