LSU adopts paid parental leave policy

Following through on a promise made months ago by administrators, LSU announced on Friday that it would begin to offer paid parental leave benefits to its employees, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The policy allows for any faculty or staff to take up to six weeks of leave after becoming a parent—including for foster or adoptive families. The policy standards mirror those adopted by the state Civil Service Commission for classified employees last year, which were extended to most unclassified state workers through an executive order by former Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“I believe this will be an important recruitment and retention tool for staff, as well as a welcome relief for parents-to-be at LSU,” says Staff Senate President Josh Duplechain in a statement to the Illuminator.

The announcement also comes nearly three months after the university promised the policy would be in place. LSU was the first university to declare it would follow the state’s lead after Edwards announced the benefit for state workers last year.

Despite the promised Jan. 1, 2024, start date, the policy was delayed in the President’s Leadership Council.

Read the full story.