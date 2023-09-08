Louisiana’s weekly wages grow; Capital Region parish among nation’s top gainers

West Feliciana Parish saw the largest increase in average weekly wage among Louisiana parishes between the beginning of 2022 and the first three months of 2023. The parish’s gain of $378 was the eighth largest among all counties in the nation.

That’s according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reports that the average Louisiana worker saw their wages grow by $96 per week.

As the Daily Advertiser reports, Louisiana’s average weekly wage was about $1,150, which ranks 40th among all states and the District of Columbia, the data shows. But Louisiana was among the top 20 states for wage growth between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

The $96 average increase ranks 17th among all states, the data shows, and several parishes greatly outpaced that growth. Three parishes ranked in the top 20 for wage increase in that span, and one parish ranked in the top 20 for average weekly wage in the first quarter of 2023.

