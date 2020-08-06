Louisiana’s weekly initial unemployment claims drop by more than 5,100

Louisiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims dropped to 13,402 last week, down from 18,511 the week before, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week in 2019, approximately 2,126 initial claims were filed.

On a positive note, however, the four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 22,586 from the previous week’s average of 27,090.

Still, continued unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 1 increased to 327,467 from 324,357 the week before and were far above the comparable figure of 18,179 for the week ending Aug. 3, 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims increased to 319,459 from the previous week’s average of 315,881.

The largest portion of unemployment claims, both initial and continued, came from hospitality and food services, according to the latest report.

See the LWC’s announcement here, and an interactive chart below.