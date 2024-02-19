Louisiana’s state income tax won’t go away in one fell swoop   

Louisiana Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson says Republican Gov. Jeff Landry wants to set the stage beginning in 2025 for eventually eliminating the state’s income tax, but it won’t happen in one dramatic step if at all, USA Today Network reports.

Nelson, whose signature campaign issue while running for governor last year was abolishing the state income tax, discussed Landry’s strategy on a podcast episode of LaPolitics Report that was posted Monday.

Nelson eventually dropped out of the race and Landry appointed him as his tax person.

“We’re discussing, you know, how much of the elephant can we bite off in one chew,” Nelson tells LaPolitics Publisher Jeremy Alford on the podcast. “We’re definitely looking at it. We’re discussing. We’re trying to figure out the possible methods to get there.”

Since Nelson and Landry both campaigned on eliminating the income tax, many are looking toward the 2025 fiscal legislative session to see how they might begin to implement the strategy.

