Rules relaxed for Louisiana’s Main Street grant program for small businesses

A program that offers grants of up to $15,000 for businesses to reimburse their COVID-19 expenses has changed its application process to make it easier for more businesses to apply.

The Louisiana Main Street Recovery Program is implementing a Quick Relief option, which allows applicants to submit a 2018 or 2019 tax return instead of an itemized list of all expenses, and it is now available to all businesses, New Orleans City Business reports. Previously, only those that had received $1,000 or less in federal assistance were eligible for the option.

State Treasurer John Schroder, whose office is administering the federally funded program, had anticipated the money going quickly when the application period opened in late July. But that hasn’t been the case.

There is still $271.5 million left in the program for applicants, which opened with $275 million, according to its website, LousianaMainStreet.com.

There have been 923 applications that have been awarded or paid through Aug. 26, and the average grant is $3,763, the website says. Read the full story.