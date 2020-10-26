Louisiana’s industrial hemp sector experiences rough first year 

Unscrupulous seed dealers, lack of experience with the new crop and regulatory hurdles contributed to a rough first year for Louisiana’s industrial hemp program, state officials said today.

“This is a growing pain for us,” says Angela Guidry, industrial hemp coordinator with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Louisiana’s state industrial hemp plan, touted as a way to expand the state’s agriculture products, was approved by the USDA in December 2019, and applications for growers opened at the end of last year.

According to The Center Square, the state has 95 licensed growers, not counting eight that have been approved but have not yet paid the $500 annual fee and 12 pending applicants. But of the 868 acres of hemp planted, only 138 have been harvested, according to the LDAF.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain says that certified hemp seeds are hard to obtain, and some seeds won’t grow in Louisiana’s climate. He says required federal background checks have progressed slowly during the COIVID-19 pandemic and that some seed providers misrepresented the quality of their seeds, leaving growers with an inferior product.

Normally, the state’s academic researchers have a chance to study a potential new crop for several years before it is introduced into the market. But with hemp, such research wasn’t legal in the state until last year, says Ashley Mullens with the LSU AgCenter. Read the full story.