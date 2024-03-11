Louisiana’s first regular session under Gov. Jeff Landry begins

Louisiana lawmakers are back in Baton Rouge today for the start of the regular legislative session, Axios reports.

The session marks Gov. Jeff Landry’s first regular session, and with Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate, a lot can change by the end as lawmaking is expected to tilt further to the right.

If you’re feeling like we just went through this, you’re right. This will be legislators’ third time in Baton Rouge this year following special sessions for redistricting and crime. While Landry saw significant compromises on his key priorities in January’s redistricting-focused session, February’s crime session handed him several high-profile victories.

A handful of bills are already making headlines before legislators officially clock in today. They include bills to get rid of brake tags and red-light and speeding cameras.

