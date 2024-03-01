Louisianans hit the hardest by skyrocketing auto insurance rates

Car insurance rates surged 26% nationwide in the past year and are expected to remain elevated through 2025, reports The Center Square.

That’s according to the True Cost of Auto Insurance report from Bankrate, an independent comparison service company.

The report used the most recent median income data from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate 2024 percentage of income spent on auto insurance.

Louisiana drivers pay the greatest average percentage of their income on car insurance, at 6.53%, according to the report. Florida ranks second highest at 5.69%. Arkansas ranks third at 3.95%.

“Auto insurance rates have been rising at a breakneck pace,” says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. “And though the pace of increases will eventually slow, that doesn’t mean premiums are coming down. The insurance market is very competitive—lots of commercials—so shop around and compare coverage to see if you can get a better deal elsewhere. If you have a healthy savings cushion, see if increasing your deductible can reduce your premiums.”

