Louisiana’s continued unemployment claims drop below 300,000

Both initial and continued unemployment insurance claims dropped in Louisiana for the week ending Aug. 8.

The initial unemployment insurance claims dropped to 11,131, more than 2,000 below the week prior. Claims are still significantly higher than they were pre-pandemic, however, as only about 2,000 initial claims were filed for the week ending Aug. 10, 2019.

Continued unemployment insurance claims dropped by more than 25,000, to just shy of 300,000.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 316,229 from the previous week’s average of 319,459.

Continued unemployment claims climbed rapidly to above 300,000 March to May and then dropped when Louisiana moved into phase one of reopening. However, ongoing claims began to rise again in July as the state moved into phase two of reopening.