Louisiana weekly initial unemployment claims rise by more than 5,700 

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana rose to 32,079 last week, up from 26,351 the week before, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, during the same week in 2019, 2,349 initial claims were filed.

Continued unemployment claims for the week ending July 18 increased to 313,117 from 312,893 the week before and were far above the 17,688 for the week ending July 20, 2019.

The largest portion of unemployment claims, both initial and continued, came from hospitality and food services industry workers, according to the latest report.

Continued unemployment claims climbed rapidly to above 300,000 March to May and then dropped when Louisiana moved into phase one of reopening. However, over the past several weeks, ongoing claims began to rise again.

See the LWC’s announcement here, and an interactive chart below: