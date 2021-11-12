Louisiana unlikely to gain second majority-minority congressional district

Community groups and nationwide advocacy organizations are pushing for Louisiana to create a second majority-minority district during its redistricting process this year, though state leaders have indicated that it’s unlikely to happen, The Daily Advertiser reports.

If it does, the new map could change the congressional landscape for Lafayette, Opelousas and other parts of Acadiana.

Louisiana—like all other states—is in the midst of redrawing its political boundaries based on population data from the 2020 decennial census, including its six congressional districts. The current map has five majority-white districts and one majority-minority district.

The latest census data shows that about 33% of the state’s residents are racial minorities, though only one of the six districts is majority-minority. Groups like the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund are suggesting Louisiana might be violating federal law if it does not add a second majority-minority district.

However, during a virtual event with LSU, Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he did not expect a second majority-minority district to be created this year. Read the full story.