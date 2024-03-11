Louisiana unemployment outpaces the national average

Louisiana as a whole—as well as each of its nine metropolitan areas—reported higher unemployment rates for January, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Louisiana reported a 4.3% unemployment rate for January, higher than the national average of 3.7% for the month. Each of the metropolitan areas also posted comparatively higher rates. The Hammond metropolitan area reported the highest unemployment rate in the state for January—4.9%—while Baton Rouge posted the lowest, at 3.8%.

The state unemployment rate had been below the national rate since May, before rising in December to match the U.S. rate of 3.8%.

The rising rates come at a time when employers are exceeding hiring expectations. Employers added 275,000 jobs in February, the Labor Department reported Friday, marking the third straight month of gains above 200,000 and the 38th consecutive month of growth.

Despite the growth in jobs, the nation’s unemployment rate has hit a two-year high of 3.9%, from 3.7% in January. Louisiana’s February unemployment rate will be released next month.

See the full January report.