Louisiana unemployment drops in April, with record-low not seasonally adjusted rate

Louisiana is among 10 states where unemployment rates dropped in April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reporting a record-low non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5%.

It’s down from the previous non-seasonally adjusted record low of 3.6% in April 2008, says Gov. John Bel Edwards, who touted the recently released statistics in a press release this morning. Last month, the rate was 3.8%.

“With the lowest unemployment and our highest GDP on record, Louisiana is truly heading in the right direction,” Edwards says in a prepared statement, adding the state also has its lowest recorded number of unemployed people, 72,754.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5% in April, marking the 14th consecutive month of over-the-year unemployment declines.

When Edwards took office in January 2016, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.1%, while the non-seasonally adjusted rate was 6.3%.