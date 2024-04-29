Louisiana sues Biden over Title IX rules

The state of Louisiana is suing President Joe Biden to block new U.S. Department of Education rules issued that include protections for LGBTQ students, USA Today Network reports.

Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill was joined by GOP Gov. Jeff Landry, state Department of Education Superintendent Cade Brumley and others during a press conference in the state Capitol announcing the lawsuit filed Monday in Louisiana’s U.S. Western District Court in Monroe.

The new Title IX rules forbids discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Opponents say those new rules could supplant state laws like bathroom bans and other policies increasingly being enacted in Republican-led states like Louisiana.

Louisiana is joined in the lawsuit by attorneys general in Idaho, Mississippi and Montana.

