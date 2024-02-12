Louisiana rising up to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity services

Over the course of the past few years, Louisianans have had little choice but to acknowledge the growing importance of cybersecurity.

In 2019, school boards across the state were hit by a large-scale cyberattack. In 2022, hackers accessed the personal data of 270,000 patients in a ransomware attack on one of the state’s healthcare systems.

And last summer, the breach of a vendor for the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles resulted in the personal information of millions of state residents being exposed.

These high-profile incidents have given rise to a heightened awareness among local business leaders of digital vulnerabilities, prompting many of them to reevaluate their own defenses and driving a rapid growth in the demand for cybersecurity services. And that growth in demand extends beyond Louisiana—the U.S. cybersecurity market is currently valued at nearly $86 billion, with that valuation expected to climb to $126 billion by 2029.

One giant hurdle, however, stands in the way of the cybersecurity industry continuing its growth trajectory both locally and nationally, and that is a glaring workforce shortage.

“I think the lack of cybersecurity professionals is the biggest thing the industry is struggling with right now,” says Eric Romero, director of information services for the Baton Rouge city-parish. “These professionals are very much in high demand, and there’s just not enough of them coming out of college.”

That issue is one that Louisiana universities—LSU in particular—are working diligently to address.

