Louisiana state tax deadline extended 

The deadline to file all Louisiana state taxes has been extended until Friday, July 17, due to computer network issues at the state’s revenue department today, WWL-TV reports.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says the network issues slowed down and crashed several department web applications, including the online income tax filing portal.

The network issues also affected Louisiana front-line workers seeking a $250 hazard payment from the state for working during the pandemic.

Income taxes were originally due in April and May but were extended to July 15 due to the coronavirus public health emergency.

LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the July 17 deadline. Read the full story.