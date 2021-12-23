Louisiana small towns shrink in wake of industry declines, hurricane devastation

U.S. census data shows 45 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes lost population over the past decade, as younger workers leave small towns for urban areas and other states, the LSU Manship News Service reports.

The decline of the oil-and-gas industry and recent devastating hurricanes are some of the reasons cited for outmigration.

Hannah Sanchez is a native of Pierre Part, about an hour south of Baton Rouge. She sees her hometown as “a very isolated community” and has no intention of living there again.

“People need to explore their options and see what the world has to give them,” Sanchez says. “You can always go back, but you won’t know that until you leave.”

LSU student Joey Dupre says the only career choices in his hometown of Iota were the oil industry or the family farm, and the community “died with the oil industry in Louisiana.” He recently decided to change his major from petroleum engineering to chemical engineering, explaining that depending on oil and gas did not seem like a sustainable path.

The threat of hurricanes and storm surge looms large over coastal Louisiana. Residents increasingly are being forced to evacuate, and many may never return.

You can read the full story in the Daily Advertiser.