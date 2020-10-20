Louisiana Senate president defends special session despite stalemate 

Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez said today that lawmakers are “at a little bit of a stalemate” on their path to curb the governor’s emergency powers, but insisted the special session is yielding important solutions for hurricane relief and the unemployment trust fund.

The Legislature, which is dominated by Republican majorities in both the Senate and the House, called itself into a special session Sept. 28 and must complete its work by 6 p.m. Oct. 27.

House Democrats led by caucus Chair Sam Jenkins of Shreveport sent a letter Monday to Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, asking them to end the session early, The News Star reports.

In the letter, Jenkins said the session had produced no major solutions to the problems brought by COVID-19 and Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“As always, we are committed to working with you to find solutions to our problems,” Jenkins went on to say. “But we should not continue to spend more than $40,000 per day just so a small group of members can try to score partisan political points.”

Many Republicans believe Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 restrictions have been too broad and gone on for too long. Cortez said he continues to negotiate with House Republicans to come on board with his bill to require the governor to consult with legislative leaders before extending an emergency beyond 30 days, but not require their approval. Other measures would seek to overturn Edwards’ orders without the governor’s input.

“I’m trying to get a bipartisan bill that will outlast this pandemic and be applicable to future declarations,” Cortez said of his oversight bill. “We’re at a little bit of a stalemate, but we’re still trying to get something accomplished there.” Read the full story.