Louisiana sees small uptick in weekly initial unemployment claims 

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana rose to 13,577 last week, slightly up from 13,461 the week before, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, 2,069 initial claims were filed during the same week last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 14,544 from the previous week’s average of 15,195.

Meanwhile, continued claims dropped to 165,320, down from 195,223 the previous week but far above the comparable figure of 13,420 for the same week in 2019. The four-week moving average of continued claims totaled 203,532, down from 224,763 the week before.

The largest portion of initial unemployment claims came from construction workers (2,148), while the biggest slice of continued claims came from hospitality and food services industry workers (32,805).

Read the LWC’s announcement, or check out the weekly claims dashboard.