Louisiana sees rise in weekly initial unemployment claims

After two weeks of drops, initial unemployment claims in the state rose last week, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Sept. 26 rose to 16,296, up from the previous week’s total of 14,842. The number of initial claims is 910% higher than for the same week last year.

Meanwhile, continued unemployment claims fell to 214,860 last week, down nearly 24,000 from the previous week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims dropped to 240,003, while the initial claims four-week moving average increased to 17,972.