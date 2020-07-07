Louisiana sees fifth-largest drop in GDP among states in Q1 

Louisiana’s gross domestic product declined 6.6% during the first quarter of the year, fifth-most of any state, according to a U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis estimate.

Nationally, GDP was down an estimated 5%. Every state and the District of Columbia saw its GDP decrease during the first three months of the year, the Center Square reports.

The first quarter results include only about two weeks of business restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, meaning a more severe decline likely will be reflected in the second-quarter statistics.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards first declared a public health emergency March 11. The first ban on large gatherings was established March 13, and the first order closing bars, restaurants and casinos was issued March 16. All businesses now are able to open, though capacity restrictions still apply.

New York saw the biggest decline among states at 8.2%, followed by Nevada, Hawaii and Michigan. Nebraska saw the smallest decline at 1.3%, according to BEA estimates.

Among industries, accommodation and food services decreased 26.8%, more than any other sector. Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting increased 15.5% nationally, moderating declines in some states including Nebraska. Read the full story.