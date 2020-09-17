Louisiana sees drop in weekly initial unemployment claims 

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped to 16,182 last week, down from the more than 24,500 from the week before, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

For comparison, 1,806 initial claims were filed during the week ending Sept. 14, 2019. The four-week moving average of initial claims increased to 17,300 from the previous week’s average of 16,845.

Continued unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 12 decreased to 250,244, down nearly 6,000 claims from the previous week. Meanwhile, the four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 251,690 from the previous week’s average of 252,896.

