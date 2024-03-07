Louisiana ready for permanent daylight saving time, but is Congress?

A Louisiana law would keep year-round daylight saving time in place, USA Today Network reports, but only if Congress passes the “Sunshine Protection Act” filed by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

So that means when Louisianans spring forward an hour at 2 a.m. March 10, they will once again fall back at 2 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2024, unless Congress acts.

“Every year when we get close to starting daylight saving time people start asking me about when it can become permanent in Louisiana,” says state Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, whose daylight saving time trigger law passed in 2020. “We’re ready to roll right into it if Congress acts.”

In a poll taken by Economist/YouGov in 2023, 62% of Americans said they would like to stop changing their clocks.

“People tell me it’s an unnecessary disruption to their lives and many tell me it affects their mood and energy levels,” Horton says.

Rubio has argued that a permanent dose of extended sunshine could reduce vehicle accidents and crime.

