Louisiana personal income falls sharper than national average 

Personal income in Louisiana fell more than the rest of the nation’s during the third quarter of the year as federal pandemic relief dwindled, The Center Square reports.

State personal income fell 13.8% at an annual rate, compared to the average nationwide decline of 10%, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. Annualized growth rates show the rate of change that would have occurred had the pattern observed during a given three-month period been repeated over a full year.

Net earnings actually went up during the third quarter, the BEA report shows. But that increase was more than offset by a larger decrease in transfer receipts, which include government relief payments.

“Reduced government relief payments provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 were the leading contributor to the decrease in personal current transfer receipts,” the BEA’s report states. Read the full report.