Louisiana only state to see year-over employment drop in July

Although the state’s unemployment rate remained at 4.3% in July, the lowest since 2008, Louisiana was the only state in the U.S. to post a year-over decline in employment numbers last month.

Non-farm employment in Louisiana dropped a slight 0.1% in July, compared to the same month last year, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That equates to about 1,000 jobs lost over the 12-month period.

All other states saw either an increase or no change in its year-over job numbers.

Louisiana’s construction industry accounted for steep job declines during that period, more than in any other state. The state lost 12,100 construction jobs from July 2018 to July 2019, according to data from the Associated General Contractors of America.

Nationwide total non-farm employment rose by 164,000 jobs and the unemployment rate remained at 3.7%. The largest job gains over the year occurred in Texas, which added 323,000 jobs, whereas the highest percentage of job gains was in Nevada and Utah, both seeing 3.1% increases, according to BLS.

The unemployment rate in Louisiana fell to 4.3% in June and remained there in July, which is a 0.7% decline from the same time last year when unemployment was at 5%.

Last month Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the unemployment rate had reached its lowest point since January 2008 and that Louisiana has seen a larger drop in unemployment than any other state over the past year.