Louisiana not alone in new ‘tough-on-crime’ policies

Fueled by public outrage over the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and other high-profile incidents of police violence, a seismic shift swept across the U.S. shortly afterward, with a wave of initiatives aimed at reining in police powers and reimagining criminal-legal systems.

Yet as Louisiana Illuminator reports, less than half a decade later, political leaders across the nation are embracing a return to “tough-on-crime” policies, often undoing the changes of recent years.

This resurgence is most palpable in the nation’s major urban centers, traditionally bastions of progressive politics. San Francisco voters earlier this month approved ballot initiatives that would require drug screenings for welfare recipients and would loosen restrictions on police operations. The District of Columbia, too, has pivoted toward a harder stance on crime, with its mayor signing into law a sweeping package that toughens penalties for gun crimes, establishes drug-free zones and allows police to collect DNA from suspects before a conviction.

Local and state leaders in blue and red states—including California, Georgia, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont—also have looked to toughen their approaches to crime and public safety in a variety of ways. Policymakers are responding to public concerns over rising crime rates and heightened fear and anger due to a surge in offenses such as carjackings and retail theft.

