Louisiana natural gas exports grow with Commonwealth LNG deal 

Commonwealth LNG has secured the funding to achieve a final investment decision on its 9.3 million tons per annum liquefied natural gas export facility in Cameron, adding to the state’s growing LNG export industry, according to Gas World.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, an energy-focused asset management firm, has also signed a 20-year LNG purchase deal with Commonwealth for two million tons per annum of product. The agreement includes key terms for Kimmeridge’s participation to provide further equity in Commonwealth LNG to support construction of the facility. Read more.

