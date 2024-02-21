Louisiana moves closer to having two majority-Black Supreme Court districts

Voters could potentially add a second Black justice to the Louisiana Supreme Court after a legislative committee advanced a map Wednesday that redraws the state’s seven districts, bringing them in line with federal voting rights provisions, reports Louisiana Illuminator.

Attorney General Liz Murrill urged members of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee to adjust the districts to avoid costing the state up to $10 million to fight a federal lawsuit that calls for the changes. If the full Legislature approves the bill with the new map, a settlement in the lawsuit Murrill said was reached Monday would go into effect.

Louisiana has historically faced court challenges over its election boundaries, ranging from congressional districts to legislative seats. Black voters have argued that their voices have not been fairly represented in maps that legislators have approved.

Lawmakers are handling the court redistricting bill during an ongoing special session focused on crime, held a month after they convened for a redistricting session but failed to approve a new Louisiana Supreme Court map. Murrill and the bill’s author, House Speaker Pro Temp Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, said correcting the court’s racial representation falls within the current session’s parameters because it ultimately impacts criminal justice.

While Murrill urged lawmakers to support the new Louisiana Supreme Court map to avoid legal consequences and costs, she chose Tuesday to intervene on the state’s behalf in a lawsuit that challenges the new congressional districts lawmakers approved in January. A group of white voters and politicians argue their rights are violated by a map that creates a second majority-Black district among the state’s six seats in the U.S. House.

