Louisiana legislators push back against Biden budget plan

President Joe Biden released his budget request Monday for the upcoming fiscal year, reports Louisiana Illuminator, calling on Congress to stick to the spending agreement brokered last year and to revamp tax laws so that the “wealthy pay their fair share.”

The $7.266 trillion budget request doesn’t actually spend any money since Congress controls the power of the purse. But it contains details about what the president believes the federal government should change and how it should direct taxpayer dollars.

The fiscal 2025 budget request, which totals 188 pages, comes at an especially crucial time for Biden as he increasingly turns his attention toward winning reelection this fall, and follows by days his State of the Union speech. It reflects a budget year that would begin on Oct. 1.

That total spending level would go toward numerous budget categories, including $900 billion on defense discretionary and $1.029 trillion on domestic discretionary spending.

Mandatory programs, which are mostly funded outside the annual budget and appropriations process in line with the laws that created them, would take up the rest of the government spending, with Social Security accounting for $1.543 trillion, Medicare spending $936 billion and Medicaid requiring $589 billion.

Another $965 billion in government spending would go toward interest payments on the country’s debt.

The budget request proposes a $1.781 trillion deficit during fiscal 2025, which would decrease during the following four fiscal years before increasing again toward the end of the 10-year budget window.

The deficit would never drop below the $1 trillion mark.

Louisiana congressmen House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise say in a joint statement with two other out-of-state congressmen that Biden’s budget request “doesn’t just miss the mark—it is a roadmap to accelerate America’s decline.”

