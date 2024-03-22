Louisiana legislators mull protections from future vaccine mandates

Louisiana lawmakers are considering bills that would extend protections against future vaccine mandates, USA Today Network reports.

Two bills have already been taken up by committees, while a third bill is waiting to be scheduled to be heard by the House Education Committee.

House Bill 87 by Rep. Michael Echols (R-Monroe) would allow employees who suffer vaccine injuries to sue employers who required a shot as a condition of employment failed by two votes after it was opposed by the state’s most powerful business lobby, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. But Echols gave notice that he will bring the measure back with revisions.

House Bill 47 by Rep. Kathy Edmonston (R-Gonzales) would require schools to provide information to parents about how they can opt out of a required vaccine anytime they communicate about vaccines. That bill is waiting to be scheduled for committee deliberation. Any parent can receive a vaccine exemption for their child now, but Edmonston said many parents aren’t aware of the option.

