Legislators want to spend $12M more on those who work for them

Louisiana’s legislative leaders are proposing to raise spending on their own agencies by $12 million next year, even as they sit on hefty surpluses.

The budget proposal for legislative agencies was filed late Wednesday by House Speaker Taylor Barras.

Barras’ bill would spend $97.6 million in the financial year that begins July 1 for the House, Senate, legislative auditor and other offices that work for lawmakers. Plus, the agencies receive an additional $10 million annual earmark that’s not included in the bill’s tally.

That $107.6 million total spending level would grow from $95.5 million this year.

The bill doesn’t mention an $85 million surplus that state legislative offices have socked away over the years. Senate President John Alario says no spending plans have been decided for the surplus cash. Read the full story.