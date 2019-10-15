Louisiana is the nation’s No. 3 employer of chemical engineers

Louisiana ranks No. 3 in the nation for the number of chemical engineers it employs—just behind Texas and California.

But according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, salaries for chemical engineers in Louisiana rank considerably lower, coming in at No. 15. The median wage is $102,530; well below Texas, which came in at No. 1 with a median salary of $128,490.

Two locations in Louisiana were among the top ten U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest level of chemical engineer employment: Baton Rouge ranks No. 8, with 660 jobs, while New Orleans/Metairie ranks at No. 10, with 590 jobs. The BLS ranked Baton Rouge as one of the top-paying metropolitan areas in the U.S. for chemical engineers with an annual mean wage of $130,940.

The BLS’ May 2018 Occupational Employment Statistics indicate Texas dominates the field, with 7,870 working chemical engineers, compared to 2,100 in California and 1,710 in Louisiana.

Chemical engineering is projected to provide stable employment over the coming years, according to the agency’s employment projections. An average of 2,400 new chemical engineer jobs are expected each year through 2028. The number of those employed in the occupation is expected to grow from 33,900 positions in 2018 to 36,000 in 2028—an increase of 6.3%.

This story originally ran in10/12 Industry Report. To keep up with regional industry news, subscribe to the free, 10/12 Weekly e-newsletter here.