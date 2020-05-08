Louisiana House speaker: ‘Everything we’re doing is definitely not normal’

With 25 days until the legislative session ends, legislators are running at a “totally different pace than normal” to get bills passed.

That’s according to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, who spoke at a Q&A webinar hosted this morning by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

“Everything we’re doing is definitely not normal,” Schexnayder says. “These are not effective times that we’re in. We’re fighting a war on the medical front and economic front.”

Below are some of the questions Schexnayder answered from BRAC CEO Adam Knapp during the Q&A about the current legislative session. Questions and responses have been edited for space and clarity.

How would you describe the relationship between House and Senate leadership?

The House and the Senate are a powerful force right now. Page (Cortez, R-Lafayette) and I have joined together to build a pretty good team. In my eight years there, I’ve never seen the House and Senate more intertwined than now.

One of the biggest concerns from the business community is regarding legal liability from employers trying to get workers back. What are the chances of legislation being passed regarding legal liability?

(Chances are) pretty good. With a short session, we’re going through making the right bills that will have an impact on the situation we’re in. Rep. (Thomas) Pressly, R-Shreveport, has a bill addressing those concerns. Just talking to members on both sides of the aisle, I think that it has a good chance.

What’s your sense of the House of Representatives on the issue of HR 58 looking to limit the governor’s powers?

It’s a tool we’ll have that we’re definitely going to move on, and we’ll hang on just in case. We’ll have that resolution on the floor come Wednesday. I’m hoping it won’t be another five-hour debate. If the communication wouldn’t have broken down (with the administration,) this wouldn’t have come into play.

Given this is a short session, do you think it will be necessary to have another special session in the summer or fall?

As everything is moving right now, I’m 50-50. We’ll use this session to roll out bills to help the economy and help small businesses, and we’ll keep working on things like capital outlay, which deserves time and responses from the public and business community. These are the things we need to get into thoroughly.

Are there any legislative measures in the works that will help businesses with debt and leases at this time?

I think there is a bill to help, there’s also something in executive order to help with that as well. We’re trying to expedite it as quickly as possible.

What is your sense on other bills?

We have Rep. Ray Garofalo’s bill (tort reform) scheduled for next Tuesday. On our side, we’ve taken action to only have a few pieces of legislation that day. I think Ray’s bill will come up last, and all the committee rooms will be open for spillover. Have a good feeling that will move as well.

How do you anticipate implementing the recommendations from the economic task force?

We’ll go in and use every one that we can. … It’s important for us to get those through as soon as possible and get the economy moving, especially if entering phase one (next week).