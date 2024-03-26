Louisiana has the fifth-highest gender pay gap in the US

Men in Louisiana on average earn over $14,000 more a year than women, USA Today reports.

A study reveals that Louisiana has the nation’s fifth-highest gender gap, at $14,048. The study, conducted by Journo Research, analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data and the average full-time work earnings for men and women in each state.

Louisiana women who worked full time in 2022 had median weekly earnings of $822, or 77.3% of the $1,064 men earned according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The study shows that the average annual wage for a full-time male worker in the U.S. is $61,661.60, compared to $50,314.66 for women.

New Hampshire has the highest annual wage gap at $18,044, followed by Utah ($17,528), North Dakota ($14,082), and Virginia ($14,053).

In 2013, the state passed the Louisiana Equal Pay for Women Act, which requires state agencies to pay women employees the same as male employees doing the same work, but that law applies only to state employees.

