Louisiana has joined a lawsuit challenging this EPA rule

Louisiana is among a group of 25 states asking for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to declare the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s new rule on coal, natural gas and oil power plants to be unlawful, The Center Square reports.

The new EPA rule will require coal and natural gas power plants to capture smokestack emissions or shutter.

“The EPA continues to not fully understand the direction from the Supreme Court—unelected bureaucrats continue their pursuit to legislate rather than rely on elected members of Congress for guidance,” West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey said. “This green new deal agenda the Biden administration continues to force onto the people is setting up the plants to fail and therefore shutter, altering the nation’s already stretched grid.”

The group, led by West Virginia, says the EPA does not have authority to create rules to remake the electricity grid and the rules are taking broad regulatory authority away from Congress.

