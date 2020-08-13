Louisiana gets $205M in BP spill money for coastal restoration 

Louisiana is getting another $205 million in BP oil spill money for coastal restoration projects.

Most of the sum—$176 million—will be put to use turning sediment dredged from the Mississippi River into 1,200 acres of marsh in Jefferson Parish.

“This project continues the process of using restoration funding to restore wetlands, coastal, and nearshore habitats in the Barataria Basin, where the greatest oiling impacts from the Deepwater Horizon spill occurred,” a news release stated Wednesday.

More than $25 million will go to oyster projects and $3 million will be spent on improving the system that finds injured or dead dolphins and whales.

The BP oil well explosion in April 2010 killed 11 offshore oil workers and spewed 134 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, fouling beaches from Louisiana to Florida; killing thousands of birds, fish and marine animals; leaving lasting harm to creatures as diverse as dolphins and deepwater coral; and devastating the region’s tourist economy.

The marsh creation project is the largest approved so far by a group created to oversee Louisiana projects funded by BP’s Clean Water Act penalties, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release. Read the full story.