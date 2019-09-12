Louisiana Fish Fry expands product line, opens new distribution center

As consumers are increasingly turning to healthy food options, Louisiana Fish Fry has rolled out an all-in-one seasoned coating mix specially made for air fryers.

The company learned that people were having issues using its original fish fry batters in air fryers and began tweaking the formula for the new product early this year, according to marketing director Caroline Gray. The three mixes—for pork, chicken and fish—began shipping out in April and began “hitting its stride” last month, with placements in 700 regional Walmart stores across the southeast U.S.

“Everything we’re seeing is indicating that people are taking interest,” Gray says. “It’s a huge gift item, and it’s one of the only products on the market specifically made for air fryers.”

According to the New York Times, nearly 10 million air fryers were sold in the U.S. from late May 2017 to mid-March 2019.

The air frying batters are the first new products released by the company since 2016, although Gray hints it won’t be as long until the company expands its product line further, saying consumers can “anticipate a lot of new growth to come from innovation in the near future.” She says additional new products will be released within the next year.

To keep up with its growth, the company also opened a new 50,000-square-foot distribution center on Airway Drive in July.