Louisiana Entertainment Summit set for March 28

Louisiana Economic Development is hosting its second Louisiana Entertainment Summit on March 28 to provide opportunities for industry professionals to network and highlight the entertainment sector successes and look forward at its future, The Gonzales Daily Citizen reports.

“Since our last entertainment summit, Louisiana has demonstrated a year of excellence in entertainment production,” LED Secretary Don Pierson says. “The entertainment industry in our state is on an upward trajectory, with a clear example being the Academy Award for Best Picture for the Louisiana-filmed Green Book.”

The summit will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino Hotel in Baton Rouge. Panel discussions will focus on the state’s independent film scene, video games production and interactive media and how these fields can add jobs in the future

Trey Burvant, president of the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association, says the state’s film and entertainment industry has seen some resurgence since the 2017 legislative reforms that brought more stability and predictability back to investors.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will give the opening address, and the keynote speaker will be Netflix executive Brantley Bissette. Read the full story.