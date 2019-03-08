Louisiana drivers overpaying for car insurance, report says  

Drivers in Louisiana already pay some of the highest rates for car insurance in the country. A new report suggests local drivers also lead the country in the amount they overpay for coverage, according to NOLA.com.

Drivers with car insurance policies in Louisiana paid $3,111 a year on average for 12-month coverage in 2018, the highest rate in the nation, according to data analyzed by Gabi, an insurance comparison website and app. Gabi’s analysis looked at premiums paid by more than 130,000 users nationwide, comparing them to average rates in each region for multiple major insurance companies.

To develop the analysis, drivers shared information with Gabi about how much they pay for insurance and basic policy details. Gabi then took that information and compared it to averages for that type of driver and policy, among multiple major insurance companies. The analysis found the average Louisiana driver paid roughly $1,159 more than was possible for them to have paid on a different policy for car insurance in 2018.

That was more than one-third of the total average premium paid by local drivers, and the highest amount in all 50 states. Louisiana remains among the most expensive states for car insurance because of a number of factors, including a high rate of uninsured drivers as well as a high rate of auto litigation. Read the full story.