Louisiana companies, colleges partner to create mechatronics program  

Three Louisiana companies and three two-year colleges are partnering to develop a pilot mechatronics apprenticeship program to address a shortage of such workers in advanced manufacturing jobs.

Mechatronics is an emerging interdisciplinary branch of engineering that combines skills and knowledge in electrical and mechanical systems, electronics, robotics and control systems with manufacturing to increase efficiency. Workers are employed in many industrial environments, including energy, plastics, advanced manufacturing and aerospace.

The Mechatronics Apprenticeship Training Program’s curriculum will prepare the apprentice in multiple aspects of advanced manufacturing technology. The two-year commitment will provide both technical classroom instruction and on-the-job training using an earn-while-you-learn model with training costs covered completely by the employer.

Participants will gain experience in a wide range of core competencies including motor controls, basic machining (mill, lathe, drilling, tapping, etc.), blueprint reading and functions of electrical and electronic systems.

Partner companies are Laitram, McCormick and Elmer Chocolate. Partner campuses are Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College and Nunez Community College.

See the full story in 10/12 Industry Report. Subscribe to the free 10/12 Weekly e-newsletter here.