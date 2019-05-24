Louisiana beats Texas, Arkansas for $150M refinery expansion

The Delek US refinery in Krotz Springs announced this week plans to spend $150 million on expansion projects over the next five years.

Delek US President and CEO Uzi Yemin says the company, whose refinery 40 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, is going to create 30 new jobs with average annual salaries of $90,000 through the refinery upgrades.

The refinery manufactures gasoline, diesel fuel, petrochemicals and other products.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was with Yemin in St. Landry Parish for the announcement Thursday, and met with Yemin on a recent trip to Israel, and credited that visit with helping lead to the expansion plans.

The governor’s office said Delek US also considered sites in Texas and Arkansas. Louisiana is giving the company a four-year $7.5 million grant to make dock terminal improvements, and the company will get state tax breaks. Read the full story.