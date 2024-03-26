Louisiana among states seeing the highest increase in home listings

Active listings for houses have increased in Louisiana 28%—the third-highest rate in the nation—in the past year, Fast Company reports.

Nationwide, the number of active homes for sale in February 2024 (664,716) was up 15% on a year-over-year basis from February 2023 (579,264). However, active inventory for sale is still down 40%, compared to pre-pandemic February 2019 (1,102,660).

Active listings can serve as a pulse of supply and demand in a given market. Generally speaking, housing markets where inventory (i.e. active listings) has returned to pre-pandemic levels have experienced weaker home price growth (or outright declines) over the past 20 months.

In the Capital Region, active listings were up 15.5% year over year in February, according to the latest monthly indicator report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

