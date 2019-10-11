Lots off I-10, near Siegen Lane, back up for rezoning

After the Planning Commission partially approved plans earlier this year to redevelop vacant residential lots near the corner of Siegen Lane and I-10, the property owners are returning with a new request to have nearly 12 acres approved for mixed-use.

Arthur Metrailer, whose father was one of the developers of the nearby subdivisions, submitted an application for the land’s comprehensive plan to be amended from residential neighborhood to regional center use. Regional centers are mixed-use areas with buildings that may be multi-storied and can support a high level of pedestrian access. He also submitted a concept plan for the property to be developed for office condominiums.

Residents of the nearby Audubon Terrace and Morning Glen neighborhoods have opposed developing the property for anything besides residential use, citing concerns about traffic, noise levels and drainage.

The submitted Siegen Terrace Concept Plan proposes two phases of office development for the property, parking and a common open space for the property, located north of Thrush Drive and Tanager Drive. The office facilities will be a max of 9,500 square feet, according to the plans.

The Planning Commission will take up the requests at its November meeting.