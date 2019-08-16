Losing streak continues for Baton Rouge riverboat casinos, declining 9% in July

Baton Rouge riverboat casinos logged a 23rd consecutive month of losses last month as revenues for the three casinos, as well as most others across the state, continue to plummet.

Collectively, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge brought in $18 million last month, a 9% drop compared to July 2018, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Once again, Belle of Baton Rouge is the biggest loser, both in the market and state, collecting just $2.1 million—a 33% drop from last July and a 5% drop from June. Hollywood Casino collected $4.3 million, posting an 8% decrease, while L’Auberge collected some $11.5 million, a 3% decrease from last year.

Statewide, riverboat casinos collected $152.7 million in July, a 0.7% increase from June, but a 9% drop from the same month a year ago. Of the state’s 15 riverboat casinos, only two posted year-over-year revenue gains for July: DiamondJacks in Bossier City and Sam’s Town in Shreveport, each posting a 6% gain.

See the full market report.