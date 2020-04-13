Loose valve caused February ExxonMobil fire

A loose valve is to blame for causing the fire at ExxonMobil’s north Baton Rouge refinery in February, WAFB-TV reports.

An investigation into the fire, which emitted thousands of pounds of sulfuric acid and flammable vapor, found that it was caused by air getting into a line containing hydrocarbon material in a pipe rack and igniting. The resulting fire caused the pipe to leak, officials say, and the leak affected other lines in a nearby pipe rack.

ExxonMobil says it will ensure the valves associated with the air getting into the line are locked in a closed position to prevent it from happening again.

While there were no injuries nor any off-site impact from the fire, which started just before midnight on February 11, many nearby residents were upset over how they were informed about the event. Ultimately, State Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, filed four bills in response to the fire. Read the full story.