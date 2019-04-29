Longtime Beau Box brokers break off to form new firm

Four brokers formerly of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, including veteran agent Charlie Colvin, have left the firm to strike out on their own.

Colvin, Andy McCall and Mackenzie Landry are all partners in the new firm—Momentum Real Estate—which officially opened its doors on Jefferson Highway April 23. Clay Furr is an agent with the firm.

Colvin, who spent more than 13 years at Beau Box, says he and his partners made the move because they were ready to grow their own business and be their own boss.

“I had a great experience at Beau Box,” Colvin says. “It was just time to venture out and start our own company where we’ve got ownership.”

The brokers are the latest of several to break off from Beau Box in recent years. In 2013, Grey Mullins started his own independent firm, Grey Mullins Commercial Properties. In 2014, Steve Legendre left to form SVN/Graham Langlois and Legendre. In 2016, Matthew Laborde departed to form Elifin Realty.

In 2018, Brannon Pesnell left, moving to Houston to join Transwestern Commercial Services.

Local brokers say it’s not unusual for agents to jump ship or hang out their own shingle, particularly once they’ve gotten some experience. Beau Box himself started his own firm in the early 2000s after cutting his teeth at Latter & Blum.

Colvin and his partners are confident they’ll be able to establish themselves and differentiate themselves from the crowded, competitive field.

“It all comes down to relationships and understanding your clients’ goals and objectives in a timely manner,” Colvin says. “We’ve got a wide range of experience and want to work with a good group of clients and make sure we’re meeting their expectations.”