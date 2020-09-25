Local restaurants gear up for LSU season opener

With tailgating banned on LSU’s campus and limited fans allowed in Tiger Stadium, many restaurants around town are gearing up and offering specials for LSU’s season opener.

On Perkins Road, Uncle Earl’s Bar is offering an all-you-can-drink special and guaranteed seat to watch the game for $30. The special is effective from 1:30 p.m. to the end of the game, which kicks off against Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. The Facebook event page notes that food must be purchased with alcohol as the establishment tries to enforce CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Over on Chimes Street, City Slice is offering a $20 prix fixe menu for during the game. The restaurant, part of City Group Hospitality, is also offering certain discounted drinks and appetizers during the LSU and Saints games this weekend.

Neal Hendrick, owner of Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More, is expecting a busy day at his Perkins Road restaurant, which has two big-screen TVs and sound systems in each of the tents set outside in the parking lot for social distancing.

“It was important that we take care of the LSU games and not do a shoddy job,” Hendrick says. “We may have less people to eat, might have a lot of people getting gallon margaritas to go, but I think people are going to want to be by people to watch the game. We expect to be pretty full.”

Overall, Hendrick says Saturday will give restaurant and business owners an idea of what the season could look like, but believes changes will come through the governor’s office as the season progresses and officials see how the games affect the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The first weekend game is gonna be really rough as fans see what’s the level of what you can do and how heavily restrictions are enforced in the stadium,” Hendrick says. “This is a work-in-progress type of thing.”