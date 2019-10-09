Local catering ideas for the Florida-LSU game

The LSU Homecoming game is this Saturday, Oct. 12, and there’s only one way to stay energized: delicious food. And we all know food tastes better when you don’t have to make it yourself. So here’s a list of must-have snacks and catering for those hardcore tailgaters who need that tasty fix.
- Calvin’s Homemade World Famous Chicken Salad from Calvin’s Bocage Market. Sold for $7.39 a pound, this popular chicken salad can go with anything: Spread it on crackers, eat it with chips, serve over salad greens or even scoop it into pastry shells.
- BRQ Seafood & Barbeque has four different tailgating packages ranging from $250 to $350. Try “The Tailgater” package, which comes with two dozen boudin balls, two dozen smoked wings, your choice of meats, sides and sauces.
- Eliza Restaurant and Bar offers a different take on tailgate catering. You can customize your order to fit larger groups. Get four servings of crab and corn bisque for $20 or four to six servings of shrimp and andouille pasta for $40.
- TJ Ribs has items like beef brisket, salmon filets and carrot souffle. Grab some meat combos, like the pork sausage and smoked turkey for $16.99 per person, or set up a baked potato bar with sour cream, bacon, cheese and chives for $5.99 per person.
- Raising Cane’s has platters where you can order 75 pieces for $69.99, and get all the sauces included. Maybe even throw in some Texas toast and coleslaw if you’re feeling wild.
- Thee Heavenly Donut has a large Sweet Tray for $29.99, which feeds about 20-25 people and includes eclairs, doughnut holes and mini apple fritters.
