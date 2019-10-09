Local catering ideas for the Florida-LSU game

The LSU Homecoming game is this Saturday, Oct. 12, and there’s only one way to stay energized: delicious food. And we all know food tastes better when you don’t have to make it yourself. So here’s a list of must-have snacks and catering for those hardcore tailgaters who need that tasty fix.

This story originally appeared in 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Dine e-newsletter to keep up with Baton Rouge food and events.