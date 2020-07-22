Livingston Economic Development Council buys 127-acre site near Walker 

The Livingston Economic Development Council increased its portfolio of vacant industrial land by purchasing a 127-acre state-certified industrial site just outside the city limits of Walker.

The new purchase, announced this morning, is adjacent to the Livingston Industrial Park on the east end of Walker off US Highway 190 (Florida Boulevard), where the LEDC owns additional land. The recently purchased property has already been certified by Louisiana Economic Development as “shovel-ready” land.

“It’s located next to the Livingston Industrial Park, which has all the utilities in place for industrial development. Being a certified site, much of the pre-engineering work and due diligence has already been completed on the front end, which makes the site much easier to market,” says David Bennett, president and CEO of the LEDC, in a prepared statement.

With approximately 200 acres of industrial land available for development, the LEDC controls a significant asset that is critical to attracting new business investments. See the full announcement.